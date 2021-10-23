Late goals see Milan beat 9-man Bologna 4-2 to go top

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Late goals from Zlatan Ibrahimović and Ismaël Bennacer spared AC Milan’s blushes as it scraped a 4-2 win in Serie A at nine-man Bologna. Despite the numerical advantage it appeared as if Milan was going to be held to a draw before Bennacer scored six minutes from time. Ibrahimović made sure of the win right at the death. Ibrahimović also scored an own-goal. Bologna had Adama Soumaoro sent off in the 20th minute and Roberto Soriano in the 58th. Milan moved top of the Italian league. It’s a point ahead of Napoli, which travels to Roma on Sunday looking to preserve its perfect start to the league season.