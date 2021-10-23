Morant scores 28, leads Grizz to 120-114 win over Clippers

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja Morant led five starters in double figures with 28 points and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in their home opener. Morant burned Cleveland for 37 points — second-most in franchise history in a season opener — in the Grizzlies’ 11-point win. He came back strong to open a four-game West Coast trip in which the Grizzlies face three playoff teams from last season. Paul George led the Clippers with 41 points. De’Anthony Melton had 22 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 21 points for the Grizzlies.