Northern Illinois rallies in final minute to beat Chippewas

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Rocky Lombardi threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns and freshman Kanon Woodill kicked the go-ahead field goal with under a minute to go in his first collegiate action to give Northern Illinois a 39-38 victory over Central Michigan. CMU reached the Huskies’ 22 with five seconds left and lined up for a field-goal attempt that ended with a low snap and NIU had its fifth straight victory to remain the only Mid-American team with no losses in conference play. Jay Ducker finished with 183 yards on 31 carries while Rudolph had 160 yards receiving and two scores and Tyrice Richie 147 and a touchdown for NIU. Daniel Richardson threw for 289 yards and three scores for Central Michigan.