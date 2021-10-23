Skip to Content
Radke kicks 5 FGs, James Madison top Delaware 22-10

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ethan Ratke kicked a school record five field goals to back a sturdy defense and James Madison smothered Delaware 22-10. Ratke had kicks of 30, 37 and 47 yards but the Dukes trailed 10-9 at the half. Ryan Coe had a 51-yard field goal for the Blue Hens and Zach Gwynn found James Collins for a 26-yard touchdown. Ratke booted another 47-yarder, which is his career long, on the initial drive of the second half and Cole Johnson scored on a 36-yard run, the longest of his career, late in the third quarter. Radke’s last field goal was 42 yards and was the 90th of his career.

