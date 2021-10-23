Rangers score 3 in final 6 minutes, rally past Sens 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren and Barclay Goodrow all scored in the final six minutes to rally the New York Rangers past the Ottawa Senators 3-2. The Rangers have won four straight, all on the road. Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves. Ottawa led 2-0 after Josh Norris’ goal early in the third period, but the Senators unravelled late. Kreider scored a power-play goal by beating Matt Murray in close with 5:23 left. Murray, who stopped 22 shots, left the game following the goal, leaving Anton Forsberg to close things out. Forsberg gave up a goal to Lindgren on the first shot he faced with 4:08 left.