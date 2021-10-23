Ricciardo rips laps in “hero” Earnhardt’s classic No. 3

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Daniel Ricciardo lived his childhood dream at the Circuit of the Americas when he turned a few laps and spun some donuts in the late Dale Earnhardt’s 1984 No. 3 Wrangler Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The Saturday morning drive ahead of U.S. Grand Prix activities was a reward from McLaren boss Zak Brown for Ricciardo winning his first Formula One race with the team earlier this season. The car is the original and now part of Brown’s collection. Ricciardo is also wearing a special helmet in tribute to Earnhardt as this week’s race in Texas.