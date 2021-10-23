Rice beats UAB 30-24 in key Conference USA matchup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Wiley Green threw three touchdown passes and Rice held off UAB 30-24 in a key Conference USA matchup. It was the fifth straight win for Rice (3-4, 2-1) over UAB (5-3, 3-1), which entered unbeaten in the conference and tied with UTSA and UTEP atop the West Division standings. Matt Quinn’s 33-yard field goal for UAB capped the scoring with 3:23 remaining. The Blazers made it near midfield but ended the game with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-23. Dylan Hopkins threw for 318 yards and a touchdown and interception for the Blazers.