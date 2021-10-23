Richard leads North Carolina Central past Morgan State 28-17

BALTIMORE (AP) — Davius Richard threw touchdown passes to four different receivers, including three in the second half, and North Carolina Central rallied for a 28-17 victory over Morgan State in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play. Richard, who completed 16 of 20 passes for 242 yards with one interception, knotted the score at 7 with his first TD toss _ a 2-yarder to Quentin Chaplin with 1:37 left in the first quarter. Richard gave the Eagles (3-4) a 14-10 lead in their MEAC opener with a 31-yard scoring strike to Isiah Macklin midway through the third quarter. The Bears (0-7, 0-3) answered with Romello Kimbrough’s 55-yard TD run for a 17-14 lead, but Richard gave NCCU the lead for good when he connected with Andrew Smith for a 53-yard score on the ensuing drive.