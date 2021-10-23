San Diego makes Lindsey the Toreros’ winningest coach

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Mason Randall threw for three touchdowns and San Diego beat Presbyterian 69-28 as Dale Lindsey became the winningest coach in Toreros history. Lindsey broke a tie with Brian Fogerty with his 72nd victory, coming in his ninth season at San Diego, which won its fourth straight game. Randall was 23-of-28 passing and also had a short touchdown run. Terrence Smith rushed for two touchdowns. Ren Hefley was 31 of 43 for 390 yards and four touchdowns but threw two interceptions for the Blue Hose.