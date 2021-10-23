Saudi-owned Newcastle backtracks on clothing request to fans

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has backtracked on its request for fans to stop wearing imitation Arab clothing to mark the purchase of the Premier League team by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The club now says supporters “should feel free to do so as they see fit.” Newcastle says in a statement before the team’s away match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday that the club is “inclusive to all.” Newcastle issued Wednesday what it described as “guidance” about clothing at matches saying some attire seen at the 3-2 home loss to Tottenham on Sunday could be viewed as “culturally inappropriate.”