Stout defense lifts South Carolina St over Delaware St 13-7

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Gavyn Zimmerman kicked two field goals, Jacory Benson had a short touchdown run and the South Carolina State defense did the rest in a 13-7 victory over Delaware State in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference action. Zimmerman’s 24-yard field goal was the only scoring in the first quarter. He booted a 22-yarder midway through the second quarter for a 6-0 lead. Benson followed with a 3-yard TD run, giving the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-0) a 13-0 halftime lead. The score was set up when Corey Fields Jr. connected with Shaquan Davis for a 50-yard gain to the Hornets’ 14-yard line. The only scoring in the second half came when Delaware State’s Charles Peeler took a punt and raced 55 yards for a TD with 8:19 left in the third quarter.