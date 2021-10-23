Young, Robinson power No. 4 Alabama past Tennessee 52-24

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 371 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, carrying No. 4 Alabama to a 52-24 victory over traditional rival Tennessee. Brian Robinson ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Crimson Tide score 21 points in the first six-plus minutes of the final quarter. That turned a mostly competitive game against the Volunteers, fueled by Hendon Hooker’s 282-yard passing performance, into another lopsided final score. The result was Alabama’s 15th consecutive win in the border rivalry.