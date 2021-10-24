Brady tops 600 career TD passes, Buccaneers rout Bears 38-3

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady became the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Chicago Bears 38-3 for the best seven-game start in franchise history. The defending Super Bowl champions won their fourth straight game, improving to 6-1 and avenging one of their five regular-season losses from a year ago. Brady completed 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards and four TDs. Mike Evans caught No. 600 and finished with six catches for 76 yards and three TDs. Brady finished with 602 touchdown passes. Bears rookie Justin Fields was sacked four times and threw three interceptions.