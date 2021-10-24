Jin Young Ko wins LPGA South Korea, set to move to No 1

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Jin Young Ko birdied her first playoff hole with fellow South Korean player Hee Jeong Lim to win the BMW Ladies Championship. The LPGA Tour said Ko is projected to become world No. 1 with the win, overtaking American Nelly Korda. Ko was No. 1-ranked from July 20, 2019, to June 27, 2021, a streak of 100 consecutive weeks, and was also world No. 1 for 12 weeks in early 2019. It was Ko’s 11th career LPGA win. Lim led by four strokes going into the final round but Ko’s 8-under 64 moved her to 22-under 266, level with Lim after Lim’s final-round 68.