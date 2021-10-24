Kontaveit wins Kremlin Cup in comeback over Alexandrova

MOSCOW (AP) — Anett Kontaveit has twice came back from the brink of defeat to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and win the Kremlin Cup to stay in contention for a place at the WTA Finals. Kontaveit turned the second set around from 4-0 down and mounted another comeback to win the decider after Alexandrova served for the match at 5-4 up. The Estonian won her third title on tour in as many months after winning the Cleveland Ladies Open in August and the Ostrava Open last month.