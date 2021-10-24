Liverpool rout leaves Solskjaer at ‘rock bottom’ at United

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he feels at “rock bottom” after a 5-0 humiliation by Liverpool. The rout was begun by Naby Keïta and the porous United defense allowed Diogo Jota to score again in the 13th minute. Mohamed Salah picked up the scoring to net for a 10th consecutive game for Liverpool. He got two goals before halftime and the forward’s hat trick was completed five minutes into the second half. United’s problems deepened when Paul Pogba was sent off for a lunge on Keïta on the hour mark but the hosts managed to avoid conceding again. Next up for United is a trip to Tottenham on Saturday. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side remains a point and place ahead of United after losing 1-0 to West Ham. In Sunday’s other game, Leicester won 2-1 at Brentford.