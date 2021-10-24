Same old Pitt? Pickett, No. 17 Panthers proving otherwise

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh finds itself in control of its own destiny in the ACC’s Coastal Division following a 27-17 win over Clemson. The 17th-ranked Panthers are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference after downing the Tigers. Pitt has won four straight since a stunning home upset loss to Western Michigan last month. Senior quarterback Kenny Pickett helped organize a players-only meeting in the aftermath of the defeat. Pickett says the team talked about not letting an opportunity for a special season go to waste. Next up for Pitt is a visit from Miami.