Texans’ losing streak hits six with 31-5 loss to Cardinals

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Houston had Kyler Murray holding his head after big hits, shaking it after tripping him up several times. The Cardinals’ crafty quarterback kept getting up and getting away, leaving Texans flailing in his wake. Unable to contain Murray or generate anything on offense, the Texans stretched their losing streak to six games with an ugly 31-5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Houston had Murray’s number and his helmet early on Sunday, looking as if it might be able to knock off the NFL’s last undefeated team. But after being roughed up a few times early, Murray spent the rest of the afternoon extending plays with his legs and picking the Texans apart with his arm.