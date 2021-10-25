Afghanistan wins toss, elects to bat against Scotland

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Afghanistan has won the toss and elected to bat in its opening Super 12 game against in-form Scotland at the T20 World Cup in Sharjah. Scotland is on a high after upsetting Bangladesh in the qualifiers before beating Papua New Guinea and co-host Oman to advance. Experienced Mohammad Nabi will lead Afghanistan which has played just three T20s since March last year. Nabi said victory against West Indies in a warm-up game had “been really good”. Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said he was happy to bowl first.