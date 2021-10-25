AP source: MRI confirms sprained PCL for Jets’ Wilson

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the diagnosis says an MRI confirmed that New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined at least two weeks. Wilson was injured in the second quarter of New York’s 54-13 loss to New England on Sunday when he was hit by Patriots linebacker Matt Judon, who fell on the back of the quarterback’s legs after he threw an incomplete pass. The person confirmed the MRI results to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced them. ESPN first reported the MRI results.