Seahawks can’t overcome blunders, stumble versus Saints
By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer
SEATTLE (AP) — Three straight losses overall for the first time in a decade. An 0-3 start at home for the first time in nearly 30 years. The Seattle Seahawks are learning that life without injured quarterback Russell Wilson is rough, especially when making a series of blunders. Whether Wilson will be returning to play any relevant games for Seattle this season is the big unknown after the Seahawks’ 13-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Seattle is now 2-5 and it may look back on this loss to New Orleans later in the year with major regret because of the mistakes it made in letting this one slip away.
