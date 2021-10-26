Lightning finally get regulation lead, beat Penguins 5-1

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ondrej Palat and Ryan McDonagh scored 10 seconds apart in the second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning picked up their first regulation victory of the season with a 5-1 win over Pittsburgh. Brayden Point’s backhand 31 seconds into the second also gave the Lightning their first lead in regulation. Mikhail Sergachev and Alex Killorn added third-period goals for Tampa Bay. Jason Zucker scored Pittsburgh’s lone goal late in the third as the Penguins fell in regulation for the first time in six games this season.