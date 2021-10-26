No. 20 Penn State looking for offense to halt skid

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin is trying to get his team ready to face No. 5 Ohio State while answering questions about his own future. Franklin has been rumored as a candidate for coaching jobs at Southern California and LSU. He has plenty of issues to deal with in the meantime. The 20th-ranked Nittany Lions have lost two straight, derailing what looked like a promising season. An injury to quarterback Sean Clifford was a big reason for Penn State’s struggles. Franklin says he expects Clifford to be fully healthy against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are hoping to rediscover their running game.