Wolfsburg hires former Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg has appointed former Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt to take over the team following Mark van Bommel’s dismissal. Wolfsburg says the 39-year-old Kohfeldt is getting a contract through 2023 and will start coaching the team on Thursday. Kohfeldt was Bremen coach from October 2017 until last May. He was fired by the club in an ultimately futile bid to avoid Bundesliga relegation. Wolfsburg fired Van Bommel on Sunday after only nine league games in charge. The Dutch coach had started well with five wins in all competitions but it has since gone five matches in the Bundesliga and three in the Champions League without a victory.