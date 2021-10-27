Clifford, Kolar, Hutchinson among Campbell Trophy finalists

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, Iowa State All-America tight end Charlie Kolar and Michigan star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are among 13 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, which honors the top scholar-athlete in college football. The National Football Foundation chooses finalists from all levels of college football and the winner will be announced on Dec. 7. All finalists receive a $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. The winner receives an additional $7,000 and the William V. Campbell Trophy, named after the former Columbia coach and player.