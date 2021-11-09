No. 17 Buckeyes need late layup to beat Akron 67-66

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zed Key hit a layup with under 1 second left to give No. 17 Ohio State a 67-66 win over Akron on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams. The Buckeyes inbounded the ball after a time out, and freshman Malaki Branham got it inside to Key, who sealed the win. E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 25 points and 11 rebounds but fouled out on Ali’s late 3-pointer. Key had a career-high 14 points. Ali had 17 points and K.J. Walton 16 for the Zips.