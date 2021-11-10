Cal coach says team followed protocols before COVID outbreak

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California coach Justin Wilcox said his team followed all the proper protocols before a COVID-19 outbreak that led to dozens of positive tests and the first postponement of a major college football game this season. The Golden Bears played last week at Arizona without starting quarterback Chase Garbers and six other starters because of positive tests that knocked out 24 players and assistant coaches. Additional positive tests on Tuesday made it impossible for Cal to field a team this week and led to Saturday’s game against Southern California to be postponed.