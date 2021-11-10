Chiellini backs Super League idea, calls for soccer reforms

MILAN (AP) — Juventus and Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini has come out in support of the failed Super League project and has advocated reforms domestically as well. The Super League was launched in April but collapsed within 48 hours amid a backlash from European soccer and governments. Juventus and Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona are the only three of the founding 12 members to have failed to renounce the project. Chiellini also supports plans to trim Serie A from 20 teams to 18 in order to cut the number of domestic games in the crowded soccer calendar.