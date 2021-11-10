Ducks GM Murray resigns, plans to enter treatment program

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray has resigned one day after he was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into his workplace conduct. Murray plans to enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse, the team and Murray said in a statement. The 66-year-old Murray has been with the organization since 2005 and has run the Ducks’ hockey operations since November 2008, the third-longest active tenure for a GM in the NHL. Jeff Solomon, who joined the Ducks’ front office in May, will be Anaheim’s general manager while the club seeks a permanent replacement, owners Henry and Susan Samueli said.