LHP Rodríguez stays with Yankees, gets new $2M, 1-year deal

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Left-hander Joely Rodríguez and the Yankees agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract, three days after New York declined a $3 million option in favor of a $500,000 buyout. The 29-year-old Rodríguez was acquired from Texas on July 29 with outfielder Joey Gallo for minor league right-hander Glenn Otto and infielders Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and Josh Smith. Frequently lined up against opponents’ best left-handed hitters, Rodríguez was 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 games with the Yankees. He finished the season 2-3 with one save and a 4.66 ERA in a career-high 52 relief appearances.