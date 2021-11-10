Nichols III, Richardson rally Central Michigan past Kent St
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Lew Nichols III ran for 215 yards and four touchdowns and Daniel Richardson threw four TD passes as Central Michigan spotted Kent State 14 points before rolling to a 54-30 victory. Nichols has now rushed for 1,297 in his first 10 games for the Chippewas. He has topped the 100-yard mark seven times and has 11 rushing TDs and two TD receptions. Nichols had 43 carries against Kent State and has yet to fumble in 235 rushes this season.
