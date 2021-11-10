Roadrunners bask in dream season after taking a few chances

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — No. 15 Texas-San Antonio is enjoying a dream season after taking a few chances. The school hired an athletic director whose collegiate career began outside athletics. She, in turn, hired a relatively unknown coach. It has all worked well and a growing number of local players are choosing to stay home. The Roadrunners are off to a 9-0 start and are ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25. UTSA hosts Southern Mississippi on Saturday at the Alamodome.