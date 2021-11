SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Seattle University to a 69-66 victory over Alcorn State in the RedHawks’ season opener. Tyson finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the RedHawks, while Darrion Trammell pitched in with 17 points and seven assists. Riley Grigsby scored 11. Keondre Montgomery had 17 points for Alcorn State.