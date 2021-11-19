Gore accounts for 3TDs to send S. Miss past Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Frank Gore Jr. threw two touchdowns on four completions and Southern Mississippi beat Louisiana Tech 35-19. The Golden Eagles dumped Louisiana Tech in its last home game of the year. Though listed as a running back, Gore was 4-of-8 passing for 75 yards with a pick and ran for a score. His TD passes — the first of his career — of 9 and 39 yards to Jason Brownlee contributed to a 21-9 halftime lead. Marcus Williams Jr. ran for 88 yards on 17 carries for Louisiana Tech.