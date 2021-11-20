Baker, Welp lead UC Irvine over Pepperdine 82-48

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Dawson Baker posted 19 points and Collin Welp had 18 as UC Irvine romped past Pepperdine 82-48. Austin Johnson had seven rebounds for UC Irvine (3-1). Keith Fisher III had 13 points for the Waves (2-3). Jade’ Smith added 11 points. Houston Mallette, who led the Waves in scoring heading into the contest with 16 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5). Jan Zidek, who was second on the Waves in scoring, was 0-of-5 shooting.