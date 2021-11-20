Goals by McDavid, Draisaitl lead Oilers past Blackhawks 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 8-1-0 at home. Alex DeBrincat had a pair of goals for the Blackhawks, who had won four straight games. Yamamoto and Draisaitl both scored short-handed. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games.