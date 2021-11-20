Johnson throws for 6 TDs again in James Madison’s win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson matched his school-record of six touchdown passes and James Madison beat Towson 56-10 as the Dukes finished in a tie for the Colonial Athletic Association title. The Dukes, ranked No. 2 in the FCS, tied for the league title with Villanova, which handed the Dukes their only loss, 28-27, this season. It’s the sixth conference title in seven years for JMU. Johnson’s six touchdowns gave him a school single-season record of 32. Three of them went to Antwane Wells Jr., — a career-best for Wells — who had nine catches for 107 yards. Jerry Howard Jr. had 30 carries for 162 yards rushing for Towson.