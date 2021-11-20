Maine picks off 4 passes, beats New Hampshire 33-20

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Joe Fagnano passed for two touchdowns, Maine picked off four passes and the Black Bears defeated New Hampshire 33-20 in a season finale. Fagnano passed 30 yards to Andre Miller following one of the interceptions to put the Black Bears (6-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) up 27-20 midway through the third quarter. Jonny Messina added his third and fourth field goals of the game for the final margin. Maine’s four interceptions — two by Kahzir Brown — were the most for the Black Bears since picking off four against Weber State in 2018. UNH’s Tommy Herion threw for three touchdowns but was picked off on four consecutive possessions.