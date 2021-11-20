McDonald, Duncan lead Tarleton over Central Arkansas 24-3

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jayy McDonald ran for 146 yards and a touchdown, Steven Duncan threw for two scores and Tarleton beat Central Arkansas 24-3. McDonald broke loose on a 53-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Duncan threw a 5-yard TD pass to Derrel Kelley III and a 34-yarder to Gabe Douglas in the second half. Darius Hale ran for 76 yards on 21 carries for the Bears. Hayden Ray kicked a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter.