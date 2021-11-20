Mercedes tops final practice ahead of Verstappen in Qatar

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton have put Mercedes on top of the final practice session for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix ahead of Saturday qualifying. Bottas was 0.78 seconds faster than his teammate, the seven-time Formula One champion who is seeking a record eighth title to break a tie with Michael Schumacher. Championship leader Max Verstappen was third fastest but spent significant time during the practice session at Losail International Circuit in the garage as his team worked on the DRC actuator on his Red Bull. Verstappen holds a 14-point lead over Hamilton headed into Sunday’s race.