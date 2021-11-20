Montreal’s 4-goal second period keeps Nashville at bay, 6-3

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens broke out for a four-goal second period and held on for a 6-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night despite a third-period hat trick from Matt Duchene. Montreal snapped its four-game losing skid, backed by two goals from Ryan Poehling, and tallies from Artturi Lehkonen, Christian Dvorak, Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli. Samuel Montembeault had 33 saves. Duchene scored his three goals in less than 10 minutes for the Predators. Juuse Saros was pulled in the second period after allowing five goals on 19 shots, and David Rittich blocked all nine shots in relief.