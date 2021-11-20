No. 5 Villanova routs No. 17 Tennessee 71-53 in Tip-Off

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jermaine Samuels scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 5 Villanova eased to a 71-53 win over No. 17 Tennessee Saturday in the opening round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Connecticut. Collin Gillespie and Brandon Slater also scored 14 points and Justin Moore added 13 for the Wildcats who had a 20-point lead at halftime. Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points for Tennessee, which had opened the season with lopsided wins over Tennessee-Martin and East Tennessee. He was the only Volunteer to get to double figures.