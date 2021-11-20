Pasalic scores twice as Atalanta routs Spezia 5-2

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Midfielder Mario Pasalic has scored twice and provided an assist as Atalanta rallied to rout Spezia 5-2. The win improved Atalanta’s poor home record in Serie A this season. Atalanta scored three first-half goals on its way to a second win in seven home matches this season. Atalanta moved level with third-place Inter in the Italian league with 25 points from 13 games. Inter has one match in hand and a better goal difference.