Sabally, No. 9 Oregon rally past Oklahoma 98-93 in Bahamas

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 20 of her career high 30 points after halftime to help ninth-ranked Oregon rally from 11 down and beat Oklahoma 98-93 in the first round of the women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The 6-foot-5 Sabally went 11 for 19 from the floor while also finishing with 11 rebounds, three blocks and four assists in a dominating effort in the paint for the Ducks (3-0). Taylor Robertson scored 29 points and hit 7 of 10 3-pointers to lead the Sooners (3-1), who spread the floor to stretch out the bigger Ducks and fearlessly kept launching from deep.