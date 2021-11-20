Shuster avoids elimination in quest for repeat Olympic gold

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Defending Olympic gold medalist John Shuster is still in the running for a fifth straight trip to the Winter Games. Shuster’s team beat Team Dropkin in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals at the U.S. curling trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Korey Dropkin’s foursome won the opener. It was a familiar position for Shuster, who also lost Game 1 in the 2017 trials before rallying to win two straight and make it to his fourth consecutive Olympic Games. In Korea, Team Shuster fell to 2-4 in pool play before winning five straight must-win games to take the gold medal. Shuster is teamed with fellow 2018 Olympians Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner. Chris Plys has joined the team to replace Tyler George.