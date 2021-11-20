Smith, Dixon lead No. 10 Louisville past Washington 61-53

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Kianna Smith and Liz Dixon each scored 13 points for No. 10 Louisville, which beat Washington 61-53 on Saturday. The Cardinals (3-1) led by as much as 16 late in the third quarter, but had to hold off a late charge by the Huskies to win their third straight. Haley Van Dyke scored 15 points and had seven rebounds for Washington (2-1), and Alexis Whitfield came off the bench for 10 points.