Video of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

By JOE McDONALD

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Missing tennis star Peng Shuai has reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer, as the ruling Communist Party tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault. The posting by China Open management on the Weibo social media service made no mention of Peng’s disappearance or accusation she was sexually assaulted by a former Chinese leader. Peng was shown standing beside a court, waving and signing oversize commemorative tennis balls for children. The ruling party appears to be trying to defuse alarm about Peng without acknowledging her disappearance.