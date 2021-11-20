Wheeler with 3 TDs, Howard rolls past Va.-Lynchburg 56-6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ian Wheeler rushed for three touchdowns and Howard defeated winless Virginia-Lynchburg University in a season-ending 56-6 victory. Quinton Williams completed seven of nine passes for 147 yards, connecting with Antoine Murray for two touchdowns. Wheeler rushed nine times for 64 yards with touchdown runs of 19, 2 and 26 yards. The Bison held Virginia-Lynchburg to four first downs and 48 yards each rushing and passing. Jalen Rembert scored on a 54-yard run to get the Dragons of the NCCAA on the scoreboard.