Without Howell, North Caroline runs over Wofford, 34-14

By RYAN WILCOX

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Playing without quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina ran for 305 yards to beat Wofford 34-14, becoming bowl eligible in the process. Howell, who was a game-time decision, missed the first game of his career due to an upper-body injury suffered against No. 20 Pittsburgh last week. Jacolby Criswell started for the Tar Heels and threw for 125 yards, adding 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Freshman Drake Maye took over after halftime and finished with 89 yards.