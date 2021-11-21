Brest stuns Lens 4-0 to move away from relegation zone

BREST, France (AP) — Brest earned a third straight win in the French league by stunning Lens 4-0 on Sunday to move away from the relegation zone. Lens provisionally dropped to third place, 13 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. Benin striker Steve Mounie opened the scoring in the third minute by heading home a deflected cross from Jeremy Le Douaron, captain Brendan Chardonnet doubled the lead in the 13th by diverting in a corner with his back, Romain Faivre notched his fifth goal with a curling shot from the edge of the box to make it 3-0 in the 33rd and Le Douaron put the result beyond doubt in the 69th.